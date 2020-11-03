Advertisement

Election Day Forecast: Chilly morning gives way to a beautiful day

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:04 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The wind made it feel colder than it was yesterday, but some warmer air is on the way in starting today.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the morning as cold as we were yesterday in some of those sheltered valleys, but the ridges are a little warmer to start this Tuesday. If you are voting early, bundle up. Sunny skies highlight the forecast and highs will climb toward the 60-degree mark, so you have no reason weather-wise not to go vote if you haven’t already. Remember the old saying: If you don’t vote, don’t complain!

Tonight, clear skies will take us back down into the low 30s and upper 20s in the valleys and upper 30s and low 40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

You couldn’t ask for a better stretch of weather for early November. Sunshine continues through the rest of the week, the weekend and into early next week. We will add a few clouds at times, but other than that, we look to stay dry all the way into the middle of next week. Highs will go from the upper 60s on Wednesday to the upper 70s by Sunday. Enjoy it. I’m sure we’ll pay for it at some point.

