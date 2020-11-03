DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP/WJHL) — Twenty-seven missing children were found in Virginia during a five-day search led by the U.S. Marshals Service, including two from Southwest Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday in a news release that six other children who had been reported missing were found to be in the custody of their legal guardian during the operation.

The search effort, which was dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was made up of more than 60 federal, state and local investigators.

According to Byron Schiesz with the U.S. Marshals Abingdon Division, two of the local office staff directly recovered two missing children and helped facilitate the recovery of three more.

One of the children was from Smyth County and the other from Wythe County.

Schiesz told CBS affiliate WJHL there’s not a lot of missing juveniles in Southwest Virginia due to the hard work of local agencies.

The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.