Death investigation underway after inmate dies in jail cell

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his cell.

It happened Tuesday at the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center in Hazard.

Not much information is being released right now, but officials tell WYMT the man was alone when they found him.

Kentucky State Police is working with jail administrators to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

