Crash involving tractor trailer closes road in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed L.O. Davis Road in Hazard early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers tell WYMT the crash happened at the intersection of Craig and Laurel Street.

They do not know when the road will re-open, but expect it to be several hours.

We do not know if anyone was injured in the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

