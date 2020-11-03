Advertisement

Crash involving tractor trailer closes road in Hazard

(WAGM)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed L.O. Davis Road in Hazard early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers tell WYMT the crash happened at the intersection of Craig and Laurel Street.

They do not know when the road will re-open, but expect it to be several hours.

We do not know if anyone was injured in the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Company that owns Fayette Mall declares bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
Officials with the Tennessee-based company said uncollected rents from retailers, declining customer traffic and mounting debt of about $1 billion were the factors in its decision to file for bankruptcy.

Regional

BMS Speedway in Lights opens later this month with COVID-19 changes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Bristol Motor Speedway’s 24th annual Speedway and Lights will open on November 13th, but this year’s event will be a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional

DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The search effort, which was dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was made up of more than 60 federal, state and local investigators.

News

Fire heavily damages Floyd County sheriff’s home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sheriff John Hunt posted the news on the department’s Facebook page Monday night.

Latest News

Forecast

Election Day Forecast: Chilly morning gives way to a beautiful day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The wind made it feel colder than it was yesterday, but some warmer air is on the way in starting today.

State

Ashland Christmas parade to be drive-thru style this year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This means floats will remain stationary as cars drive through to view the festivities.

News

Floyd County Clerk extends early voting hours before Election Day 11 p.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

WATCH | Tensions rise at Jessamine Co. polling place, two arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
Chaos ensued at a Jessamine County polling site tonight, and it was caught on camera.

State

Tensions rise at Jessamine Co. polling place, two arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Chaos ensued at a Jessamine County polling site tonight, and it was caught on camera.

State

CSX worker hurt in railyard accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened Monday in Russell, Kentucky.