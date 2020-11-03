Advertisement

Corbin girls, North Laurel girls make history on soccer field, earn Team of the Week honors

Soccer ball
Soccer ball(KFYR-TV)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Corbin’s boys' soccer team and North Laurel’s girls' soccer team earned Team of the Week honors after historic runs deep into the state tournament.

Corbin went 13-1-1 throughout the year, defeating South Laurel in the 13th Region final to avenge last season’s loss. The Redhounds defeated Prestonsburg (5-2) and Ashland Blazer (3-0) gave them their first Final Four appearance in school history. They lost to eventual champion St. Xavier in the semifinal, 2-0.

- 101 Goals Scored (#1 in the state for team scoring) - 13 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie - No club season, no preseason, a...

Posted by Corbin Redhound Soccer on Thursday, October 29, 2020

The Lady Jaguars followed a similar path. They defeated Corbin in the 13th Region final to win their third straight region soccer title. They then proceeded to defeat Prestonsburg (6-0) and Russell (3-2/PK shootout) to advance to their first semifinal in school history. North Laurel fell to Lexington Catholic, 3-1.

