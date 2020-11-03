Community Action accepting applications for LIHEAP

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Applications are being accepted for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

The program is designed to help those who may need financial assistance to pay their electricity bills this fall and winter season. Applications are being accepted until December 11th or until all funds are gone.

"Especially with a lot of people being laid off and losing their job, then they need that extra assistance right now and the great thing about Community Action, there’s 23 of us, we have a physical presence in all 120 counties.” LKLP Community Action Executive Director Ricky Baker said.

To be eligible for an application you must be directly responsible for your home heating needs. To apply, you must have proof of Social Security Number, or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household, proof of all household’s (all members) income from the prior month, most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, or a statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program, and the account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

