BMS Speedway in Lights opens later this month with COVID-19 changes

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway’s 24th annual Speedway and Lights will open on November 13th, but this year’s event will be a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event features hundreds of light displays throughout the speedway property and is one of the primary fundraisers for the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the speedway announced that there will still be a Christmas Village, located at the speedway infield, featuring marshmallow roasting, local vendors, and arts and crafts. There will be specific in and out paths for guests in order to maintain social distancing and face masks will be required. Due to the pandemic, carnival rides and visits with Santa Claus will not be available this year.

The annual ice rink will also be open from November 12th to January 10th, but at reduced capacity and with advanced registration only. Reservations will be available online.

For more information about Speedway in Lights, visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s website.