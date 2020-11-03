Advertisement

Ashland Christmas parade to be drive-thru style this year

The annual Ashland Christmas parade will be drive-thru style this year.(WSAW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – The city of Ashland’s annual Christmas parade will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

It will be a drive-thru parade, city officials say.

This means floats will remain stationary as cars drive through to view the festivities.

Participation in the parade will be limited to a first-come, first-serve basis, and organizations will have to limit the number of people who are allowed on the float.

