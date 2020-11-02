Advertisement

West Virginia voters have heavy slate of choices Tuesday

Incumbent Gov. Justice, Commissioner Salango square off in W.Va. gubernatorial debate
Incumbent Gov. Justice, Commissioner Salango square off in W.Va. gubernatorial debate(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia voters have a packed ballot to ponder in Tuesday’s election.

The top billing is the race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice is going up against Democratic challenger Ben Salango.

Shelley Moore Capito is trying to become the first Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia in more than a century.

She faces Democratic challenger Paula Jean Swearengin.

There also are races for U.S. House, the Legislature, state agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, and state treasurer

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

