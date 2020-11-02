UPS Customer Center in Harlan County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The UPS Customer Center in Harlan re-opened its doors on Monday.

Following its closure in 2016 due to company consolidation, the site held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of operations resuming. Harlan County officials, as well as the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce, were on-site to witness the event.

The building creates 20 new jobs for the area, with an additional 40 coming over the span of the next several months.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley could describe his elation with one word; “excited.”

“We’re very excited about it. Anytime new jobs come to your community, you’re excited," Mosley said. "But furthermore, by UPS coming back here, it shows that companies that do similar things or just any company, can succeed in this area. So, we’re very, very excited about today.”

Mosley also says that not only is he excited for the economy, but for the workers to be able to spend more time with their families as well.

