Advertisement

UK’s Coach Stoops and wife get in on the bourbon business

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the middle of his eighth season, University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is entering a new game: the bourbon industry.

The seasoned coach and his wife, Chantel, are throwing their names into the barrel of Old Wm. Tarr bourbon.

Shuttered businesses have become the sign of the times, but in the short stretch of Lexington’s distillery district, business is booming.

“It’s been a really cool investment for several reasons,” Chantel Stoops said. "For one thing, it’s a lot of fun and it’s so neat to learn about the bourbon.”

Chantel said this makes her feel more involved in the traditions of the Bluegrass.

“This bourbon has actually got a really smooth and wonderful flavor to it and for me, it’s also the romantic part of bourbon,” she said. “It’s the glass and the big cube and the pour.”

It’s not just the taste that sealed this deal. The Stoops may be the face of this brand, but William Tarr, the man behind the bottle, is a Lexington legend.

“He was known as the money man of the Bluegrass,” said Wm. Tarr co-founder Barry Brinegar.

Tarr owned Lexington’s first federally registered distillery. Now, a new space in his name will be coming to the district.

Launching in a year that’s anything but old-fashioned, they had to have a detailed game plan for the product.

“It’s unprecedented that anybody’s going to start a business in a global pandemic,” Brinegar said. "We probably changed our business model if not once, a hundred times.”

In the Commonwealth, alcohol stores were deemed essential. The numbers show the drink helps keep Kentucky’s economy afloat.

According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, there is a record breaking nearly 10 million barrels of bourbon in the state.

Stoops said the drink won’t only stock shelves, but can bring visitors to the home field of bourbon tourism.

The new Wm. Tarr facility is expected to be finished some time next year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park to move inside downtown museum

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The memorial has been the centerpiece for the park, as protesters continue to gather at the location since the beginning of protests in May.

State

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Forecast

Frigid start to the first week of November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Crime

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

Latest News

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

Regional

West Virginia voters have heavy slate of choices Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top billing is the race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump Caravan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eastern Kentucky holds another caravan to support President Trump

News

Non-profit brings area money, and gives second chance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Backroads of Appalachia may have started in May during the pandemic, but the organization has already made a huge impact on the area.

News

Creekside Gardens offering advice to plant enthusiasts with cold weather approaching

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Staff at the nursery are offering advice to those with plants during the winter months.

News

WATCH | Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 10 hours ago
Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots