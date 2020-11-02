SWVA superintendent: Staff member at one school tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) – School officials with one Southwest Virginia district say a staff member at one facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buchanan County Public Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts said in a news release posted on the district’s Facebook page the case is at Riverview Elementary/Middle School and the health department is involved.

Officials say contact tracing is underway and anyone who might have been exposed will be contacted.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.