Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up a little bit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine and dry weather continues heading into the next several days!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Those clear skies continue tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s. Some spots may even drop into the upper 20s tonight!

The sunshine continues for your Election Day with highs warming up into the mid to upper 50s. If you’re heading out to the polls early, have the jacket with you! Mostly clear skies continue Tuesday night allowing temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

As we head into the rest of the week and the weekend, we will continue to see sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Highs will get back into the mid to upper 60 Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Those overnight lows will get back into the 40s as well.

Our dry stretch also continues throughout the week and into the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, we should see highs back into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Enjoy the quiet and calm weather over the next several days!

