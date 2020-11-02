Advertisement

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

By Phil Pendleton
Nov. 2, 2020
WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day.

Sen. McConnell met with supporters at a farm in Versailles Monday morning.

He appeared with his wife, Labor Cabinet Secretary Elaine Chao, and also Congressman Andy Barr, Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and others hoping to send McConnell back to Washington for another 6 years.

A win would be his seventh victory since 1984.

The event was held in a barn, flanked by two tractors and in front of a shoulder to shoulder crowd, the majority wearing masks.

McConnell called on people to realize the importance of Monday and Tuesday for voting. He says the Democrats push voting by mail, but he believes the largest supporters for himself, President Trump, and the Republican Party will be on Election Day.

He says he believes there is a stark contrast between Republicans and Democrats in other ways now.

“The Democrats are different. They are different than what they were under Obama or Clinton. All the moderates are gone. They all have disappeared. This is a hard left radical party,” McConnell said.

McConnell says it’s important for him to remain the majority leader because he says the Democrats want to make DC and Puerto Rico states to change the makeup of US Senate and to change the makeup of the US Supreme Court.

He touted the three judges he has been able to help confirm as well as other federal judges.

McConnell also said if he elected, and remains majority leader, he will set an agenda consistent with values.

