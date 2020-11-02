Police: Woman charged with assult after shooting boyfriend

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, London Police responded to a shooting on 105 South Hill Street.

Shana Shoemake, 27, of London was arrested.

Police say Shoemake shot her boyfriend Jordan Dykes in the chest. Shoemake left the scene before officers arrived.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department located Shoemake at her home on Johnson Road.

Deputies charged Shoemake with assault and transported her to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Dykes was airlifted to the UK Medical Center and he remains in stable condition.

