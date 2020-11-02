Advertisement

Police: Woman charged with assult after shooting boyfriend

Shana Shoemake
Shana Shoemake(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, London Police responded to a shooting on 105 South Hill Street.

Shana Shoemake, 27, of London was arrested.

Police say Shoemake shot her boyfriend Jordan Dykes in the chest. Shoemake left the scene before officers arrived.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department located Shoemake at her home on Johnson Road.

Deputies charged Shoemake with assault and transported her to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Dykes was airlifted to the UK Medical Center and he remains in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: Exclusive interview with national political analyst Greta Van Susteren day before election

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
You can watch the full interview above.

News

Local organizations ‘FUEL’ up to boost blood donations during pandemic- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Full Court Press host Greta Van Susteren talks with WYMT's Steve Hensley about the upcoming general election - November 2, 2020

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Harlan City Police, county officials mourn the death of veteran officer

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Officer Terry Jacobs died from unknown causes.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Author Selling Local

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
After releasing her first book, author Kayla VanHoose is trying to sell it through local bookstores.

News

$5.5 million in POWER grants for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
POWER grants for Eastern and Southern Kentucky

State

Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up a little bit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and dry weather continues heading into the next several days!

News

Man arrested in Barbourville for unlawful Imprisonment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Man arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment in Knox County

News

UPS Customer Center in Harlan County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following its closure in 2016, the site re-opening creates 20 new jobs in the area with an additional 40 on the way.