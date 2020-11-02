Advertisement

Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County parent is demanding an apology after an incident he says happened during a football game.

He says, during the football game Friday night at Tates Creek, Pulaski County players used racial slurs against a Black Tates Creek player.

The parent wrote a letter to Pulaski County Schools and the KHSAA Friday calling for an apology. The letter is circulating on social media.

Pictured here is an email of a parent who’s child plays for Tates Creek High School . Last night on 10/30/20 Tate’s...

Posted by Football Of Kentucky DBA on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Pulaski County’s coach told us they are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We were very shocked,” said Coach John Hines. “We certainly don’t condone any kind of behavior like that. We are investigating to try to find out exactly who said what and deal with it in the proper way.”

Coach Hines said he called Tates Creek Coach Jon Smith and apologized.

“It was a very good conversation. I think the world of Coach Smith. We had a conversation on the phone Saturday and I extended our apologies to him obviously, and put that in writing as well as to him into the athletic director and principal and the superintendent,” Coach Hines said.

Hines also said Pulaski County has players of all races on the roster, so those players are also shocked.

“That’s the hard part right now, as I said, we’re trying to identify who said what. I’ve talked to the officials that were at the game. None of them heard a PC player say anything like that to the Tates Creek player,” Coach Hines said. “Talk to Coach Smith he said that his coaching staff no one heard a PC player say that. He was told by one of the Tates Creek players that one of our players called him a name. So, we’re trying to identify exactly what happened.”

The parent who wrote the letter wants the KHSAA to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

