Non-profit brings area money, and gives second chance

By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on businesses. Some have still been able to open despite the trying times and hang on. In Lynch, Kentucky, one new organization opening its doors during the global pandemic is Backroads of Appalachia, a non-profit geared at making a difference for small towns in Eastern Kentucky.

“Our whole purpose in life is to bring economic development through motorsports,” said Director Erik Hubbard.

Motorsports is something that has a rich history in Eastern Kentucky, and that is what Backroads of Appalachia is looking to capitalize on.

“Next year we will have a grand total of nine roads promoting all of Eastern Kentucky,” said Hubbard.

The group uses federally trademarked roads, like the Dragon Slayer and the Appalachian Autobahn to bring tourism into an area that has been ravaged due to the decline of coal mining.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a jeep, a car, a truck, a Porsche, a Corvette. We would love for you to come in and help with the economic development,” said one worker at the welcome center of highway 160, Melissa Corder.

“We’ve had people from Maine, Oregon, California, Florida, and all over Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia,” said Hubbard.

“It’s given our communities throughout Eastern Kentucky a great ray of hope,” said Chairman of Cumberland tourism commission, Scott Sherman.

These roads can hold different events like raising money for cancer or appeal for a weekend getaway.

“We give out maps and information about the area, and hopefully that drives a lot more people in,” said Corder.

“There is studies from the University of Montana done recently, that the average motorcyclist alone, not counting car, or family, or spending $138 a day in that area when they come and visit. That’s lodging and food,” said Hubbard.

“That’s the definition of small business. They have one good day and I can get them through a rough month,” said Sherman.

The impact for the Backroads of Appalachia doesn’t stop there.

“This job here, the Dragon Slayer, has given me an opportunity because I’m in recovery so they support me one hundred percent and they’re always here for me,” said Chasity Sowder.

The organization has a workforce development program not only geared at helping women with recovering from drug charges or addiction but getting them back on their feet and successfully in society.

“We could give them the job, but the effect afterward, I still have to go back to the same place they came from before they went to rehab because the cost,” said Hubbard.

Backroads of Appalachia also has a house that will be used as a transition home.

To learn more about the work Backroads of Appalachia does or what the organization has to offer, click here.

