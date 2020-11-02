Martin County’s Newsome named Mid-South women’s golfer of the week after first place finish

(WYMT) - Boo Newsome is the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.

Newsome earned medalist honors at the MSC Women’s Golf Fall Tournament. She recorded a 6-over par 150 (72-78) and was just one of two golfers to shoot 2-under on par fives in the tournament. Newsome finished the tournament carding the second-most birdies with five. She earns weekly honors for the first time this season and second in her career.

