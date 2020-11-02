Advertisement

Martin County’s Newsome named Mid-South women’s golfer of the week after first place finish

Boo Newsome earns MSC Women''s Golfer of the Week after first place finish
Boo Newsome earns MSC Women''s Golfer of the Week after first place finish(UPIKE)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Boo Newsome is the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday. 

Newsome earned medalist honors at the MSC Women’s Golf Fall Tournament. She recorded a 6-over par 150 (72-78) and was just one of two golfers to shoot 2-under on par fives in the tournament. Newsome finished the tournament carding the second-most birdies with five. She earns weekly honors for the first time this season and second in her career.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 before last regular season games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Check out the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 heading into the last game of the regular season!

Sports

Kentucky stays outside AP top 25 after loss to fifth-ranked Georgia

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The latest AP Top 25 rankings are out and five SEC teams find themselves in the rankings this week.

Sports

WATCH: Two minute drill as post season play nears an end

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
WATCH: Two-minute drill as we wrap up Friday night football and have highlights from Saturday's action.

State

UK’s Coach Stoops and wife get in on the bourbon business

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
|
By Shelby Lofton
In the middle of his eighth season , University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is entering a new game: the bourbon industry.

Latest News

Sports

Five-star power forward commits to Kentucky

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Collins joins Bryce Hopkins and Nolan Hickman.

Sports

Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence will not play vs. Notre Dame after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
Lawrence said Thursday that he had been experiencing relatively mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Sports

Kentucky falls at home to No. 5 Georgia

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats have a bye week before they take on Vanderbilt on November 14.

Sports

WATCH: Top teams battle on Halloween weekend

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
We had eight games on our Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show.

Sports

Scores from Week 8 of the high school football season

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 8 of the high school football season.

Sports

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Week 8 of the high school football season.