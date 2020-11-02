Advertisement

Man arrested in Barbourville for unlawful Imprisonment

Jeffery McVey
Jeffery McVey(Knox County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jeffery L. McVey, 34, was charged with unlawful imprisonment.

McVey was charged after holding a woman against her will with a rifle. McVey told the victim to go to Walmart and grab diapers and wipes for the victim’s baby.

Once she arrived at Walmart, she called Knox 911.

McVey was found in the parking lot and the baby was also inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up a little bit

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and dry weather continues heading into the next several days!

News

UPS Customer Center in Harlan County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following its closure in 2016, the site re-opening creates 20 new jobs in the area with an additional 40 on the way.

News

Local detention center sees nearly 80 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As of Monday morning 67 inmates and 13 employees have tested positive at the Clay County Detention Center.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools shift to remote learning this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A Facebook post from the schools states assignments and instruction will be available daily.

Latest News

State

AG Cameron: Report potential violations to election fraud hotline Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a news release, officials with the Attorney General's office said someone will be there to take your calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

State

Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park to move inside downtown museum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The memorial has been the centerpiece for the park, as protesters continue to gather at the location since the beginning of protests in May.

State

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Forecast

Frigid start to the first week of November

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Crime

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.