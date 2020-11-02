Man arrested in Barbourville for unlawful Imprisonment

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jeffery L. McVey, 34, was charged with unlawful imprisonment.

McVey was charged after holding a woman against her will with a rifle. McVey told the victim to go to Walmart and grab diapers and wipes for the victim’s baby.

Once she arrived at Walmart, she called Knox 911.

McVey was found in the parking lot and the baby was also inside the vehicle.

