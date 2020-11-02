Local organizations ‘FUEL’ up to boost blood donations during pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the pandemic persists, the number of blood donations across the region continues to decrease.

The Kentucky Blood Center rellies on schools and other blood drive opportunities to keep its blood bank stocked. And while many of those drives have been canceled over recent months, the need for blood has not.

“The thing is, you never know when you’re going to need blood or a family member,” said Steven Charles with KBC. “Blood supply is low because of the COVID and people just not coming out as much as they used to. And plus, high schools are a big part of our blood supply and we’ve not been able to go to those since March. So, we definitely need some blood.”

The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s FUEL Eastern Kentucky program partnered with KBC and Double Kwik to try to boost the number of donations in Eastern Kentucky this week.

“Civic engagement, civic involvement, is a great way to help out," said Chamber President and CEO Jordan Gibson. "Our young professionals' group, FUEL, this is kind of their project. Hoping to get involved with the community.”

Double Kwik opened its Pikeville location to donations Monday and its Prestonsburg location will welcome donors Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. According to Double Kwik representatives, community outreach is part of the company’s mission.

“We love being able to help. Our whole mission during the last few months with COVID has been ‘love your neighbor,’" said Double Kwik Marketing Director Whitney Hogg. "We live that every day. But we’ve tried to expand that even more.”

KBC employees said the donations help save lives, but for the rest of the year, they are also being tested for COVID-19 antibodies, letting people know if they were ever COVID-19 positive.

That test, he said, would also tell if your blood donation is more useful than you knew.

“If you have had it, and we show antibodies in your blood," Charles said. "You may can help people who have COVID right now.”

Registration is preferred, because of the COVID-19 guidelines in place. If you can not make it to the mobile drives, local blood centers are still open and ready to take your donations.

