Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and five new deaths on Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported a new death. Health officials also reported 17 cases from Saturday, four from Sunday and 29 from Monday bringing the total to 957.

The Pike County Health Department reported a new death bringing the death toll to five. The county now has 1,075 cases with 273 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new deaths, 52 new cases and three probable cases. The deaths are a 61-year-old male, an 85-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Lee County. The county also reported 30 new cases bringing the county’s total to 166 with 129 of those active. Knott County had nine new cases bringing the total to 364 with 189 of those active. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 135 with 72 of those active. Letcher County reported one new case bringing the total to 310 with 152 of those active. Owsley County has one new case as well bringing the total to 94 with 45 of those active. Perry County has 12 new cases bringing the total to 557 with 189 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 74 new cases from Sunday through Monday. Saturday there were 33 new cases, Sunday had 17 new cases and Monday 24 new cases were reported. This brings the county’s total to 1,576 with 704 of those are active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 897 with 158 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 839 with 177 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 97 new cases, seven probable cases and 17 recovered cases. 80 of those 97 cases from the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 627 with 268 of those active. Jackson County reported 17 new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 316 with 123 of those active. Rockcastle County has 10 new cases, six probable and 31 recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 283 with 41 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the county’s total to 649.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer resigning from agency

Updated: moments ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The current Kentucky State Police commissioner assigned to the post by Governor Andy Beshear back in January will be resigning from his position later this week.

News

Local and national Election Day coverage on WYMT and CBS News

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Coverage from WYMT and CBS News begins at 4:00 p.m. and will run through at least 3:00 a.m.

News

Floyd County Clerk extends early voting hours before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Floyd County extended voting hours

News

Local organizations ‘FUEL’ up to boost blood donations during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
As COVID-19 persists, Kentucky Blood Center is asking people to donate blood now.

Latest News

News

Watch: Exclusive interview with national political analyst Greta Van Susteren day before election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
You can watch the full interview above.

News

Floyd County extended voting at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

KY Blood donations at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Clay County Detention Center COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local organizations ‘FUEL’ up to boost blood donations during pandemic- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Police: Woman charged with assult after shooting boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
On Monday, London Police responded to a shooting on 105 South Hill Street.