Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and five new deaths on Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported a new death. Health officials also reported 17 cases from Saturday, four from Sunday and 29 from Monday bringing the total to 957.

The Pike County Health Department reported a new death bringing the death toll to five. The county now has 1,075 cases with 273 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new deaths, 52 new cases and three probable cases. The deaths are a 61-year-old male, an 85-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Lee County. The county also reported 30 new cases bringing the county’s total to 166 with 129 of those active. Knott County had nine new cases bringing the total to 364 with 189 of those active. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 135 with 72 of those active. Letcher County reported one new case bringing the total to 310 with 152 of those active. Owsley County has one new case as well bringing the total to 94 with 45 of those active. Perry County has 12 new cases bringing the total to 557 with 189 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 74 new cases from Sunday through Monday. Saturday there were 33 new cases, Sunday had 17 new cases and Monday 24 new cases were reported. This brings the county’s total to 1,576 with 704 of those are active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 897 with 158 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 839 with 177 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 97 new cases, seven probable cases and 17 recovered cases. 80 of those 97 cases from the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 627 with 268 of those active. Jackson County reported 17 new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 316 with 123 of those active. Rockcastle County has 10 new cases, six probable and 31 recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 283 with 41 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the county’s total to 649.

