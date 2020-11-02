Advertisement

Local detention center sees nearly 80 positive COVID-19 cases

As of Monday morning 67 inmates and 13 employees have tested positive at the Clay County Detention Center.
Clay County Detention Center
Clay County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the state, as we continue to see more outbreaks pop up across the region.

Many times the outbreaks are in congregated facilities like long-term care and detention centers.

Christie Green, Cumberland Valley District Public Health Director, says as of Monday morning 67 inmates and 13 employees have tested positive at the Clay County Detention Center.

“It’s very difficult to control that initial exposure so when you get those first cases it’s very hard then to isolate or move people and you have potential for a huge swell of cases which is what we are seeing at the detention center at this time,” said Green. “We’ve provided the jail here with some extra PPE and some emergency supplies to help them get through this first swell.”

As they continue to work with the Department of Corrections and the Department for Public Health in Frankfort Jailer, Linda Smallwood says they are trying to turn the situation around.

“We have kept the virus out of the jail until now. The outbreak at the jail came despite stringent precautionary measures that have been in place since March which include medical screening of all newly arriving inmates, who are placed in quarantine for 14 days before being moved to general population. All inmates and employees have been tested for the virus...."said Green.

On top of additional sanitation and restricting everyone’s movement throughout the facility all positive inmates are now quarantined together.

“They’ve had to make some changes to how whether or not they prepare food in the kitchen and how that bought the inmates,” said Green. “We recognize when we had that many cases in a facility that an eight hour a day nurse is not adequate and jailer Smallwood here is working with AdventHealth Manchester to increase medical care availability for the inmates.”

Officials at the facility are also working with other detention centers and the Department of Corrections to avoid bringing any new inmates to the facility.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up a little bit

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and dry weather continues heading into the next several days!

News

Man arrested in Barbourville for unlawful Imprisonment

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Man arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment in Knox County

News

UPS Customer Center in Harlan County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following its closure in 2016, the site re-opening creates 20 new jobs in the area with an additional 40 on the way.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools shift to remote learning this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A Facebook post from the schools states assignments and instruction will be available daily.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA superintendent: Staff member at one school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with the school system say the health department is involved.

State

AG Cameron: Report potential violations to election fraud hotline Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a news release, officials with the Attorney General's office said someone will be there to take your calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

State

Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park to move inside downtown museum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The memorial has been the centerpiece for the park, as protesters continue to gather at the location since the beginning of protests in May.

State

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Forecast

Frigid start to the first week of November

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Crime

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.