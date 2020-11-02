Local detention center sees nearly 80 positive COVID-19 cases

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the state, as we continue to see more outbreaks pop up across the region.

Many times the outbreaks are in congregated facilities like long-term care and detention centers.

Christie Green, Cumberland Valley District Public Health Director, says as of Monday morning 67 inmates and 13 employees have tested positive at the Clay County Detention Center.

“It’s very difficult to control that initial exposure so when you get those first cases it’s very hard then to isolate or move people and you have potential for a huge swell of cases which is what we are seeing at the detention center at this time,” said Green. “We’ve provided the jail here with some extra PPE and some emergency supplies to help them get through this first swell.”

As they continue to work with the Department of Corrections and the Department for Public Health in Frankfort Jailer, Linda Smallwood says they are trying to turn the situation around.

“We have kept the virus out of the jail until now. The outbreak at the jail came despite stringent precautionary measures that have been in place since March which include medical screening of all newly arriving inmates, who are placed in quarantine for 14 days before being moved to general population. All inmates and employees have been tested for the virus...."said Green.

On top of additional sanitation and restricting everyone’s movement throughout the facility all positive inmates are now quarantined together.

“They’ve had to make some changes to how whether or not they prepare food in the kitchen and how that bought the inmates,” said Green. “We recognize when we had that many cases in a facility that an eight hour a day nurse is not adequate and jailer Smallwood here is working with AdventHealth Manchester to increase medical care availability for the inmates.”

Officials at the facility are also working with other detention centers and the Department of Corrections to avoid bringing any new inmates to the facility.

