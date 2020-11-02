Advertisement

Lee County, Va. Schools shift to remote learning this week

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools students will be receiving remote instruction this week.

CBS affiliate WJHL cites a post from the district saying everyone in the school system will engage in remote learning from November 2-6th.

The post states assignments and instruction will be available daily.

Meals will be served at a drive-thru each day and parents should call their school for details.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA superintendent: Staff member at one school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with the school system say the health department is involved.

State

AG Cameron: Report potential violations to election fraud hotline Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a news release, officials with the Attorney General's office said someone will be there to take your calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

State

Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park to move inside downtown museum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The memorial has been the centerpiece for the park, as protesters continue to gather at the location since the beginning of protests in May.

State

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Latest News

Forecast

Frigid start to the first week of November

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Crime

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

Regional

West Virginia voters have heavy slate of choices Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top billing is the race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump Caravan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Eastern Kentucky holds another caravan to support President Trump