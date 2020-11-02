Lee County, Va. Schools shift to remote learning this week
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools students will be receiving remote instruction this week.
CBS affiliate WJHL cites a post from the district saying everyone in the school system will engage in remote learning from November 2-6th.
The post states assignments and instruction will be available daily.
Meals will be served at a drive-thru each day and parents should call their school for details.