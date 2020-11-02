Advertisement

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Angel Tolan
Angel Tolan(Laurel County Corrections Center)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Deputies arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Park Hills Road in response to an accident.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Angel Calvina Tolan of Lebanon.

Officers said Tolan could not show proof of auto insurance, and that when the tow truck came to remove the car she jumped in front of the tow truck preventing it from moving.

Deputies say Tolan was also cursing and threatening people who were nearby.

Officers say they then placed Tolan under arrest. They say she headbutted and kicked the windows of the police cruiser. While deputies were taken Tolan to the Laurel County Detention Center, they say she even kicked and broke the protective screen in the middle of the police cruiser.

When taking her from the cruiser into the detention center she then kicked one of the deputies.

Tolan was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree assault against a police officer.

Assaulted police officer: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer along...

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 1, 2020

