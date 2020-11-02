Kentucky Author Selling Local

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky writer is trying to sell her book locally.

‘What if I Don’t Make the Team?’ is the first children’s book released by author Kayla VanHoose. While people can order her book through Amazon, VanHoose is encouraging people in the region to purchase her book through their local bookstores.

“Keeping these businesses going and successful and alive then that also helps us, you know, people will move into our area, we’ll get access to more things. We won’t have to rely on simply shopping at Amazon or Walmart.” Author Kayla VanHoose said.

As of now, VanHoose is selling her book through three local bookstores. Blooms on Main in Inez, McKenzie’s Hallmark in Paintsville, and Read Spotted Newt in Hazard. She says anyone wishing to sell her book she will gladly oblige.

