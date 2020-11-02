Harlan City Police, county officials mourn the death of veteran officer

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan City Police chief Winston Yeary says that he knew something was wrong when he did not hear from officer Terry Jacobs.

“(We) just really expected him to be here,: Yeary said. "When he didn’t show up, we went and investigated because that wasn’t like Terry.”

That investigation led police to Jacobs' house, where they discovered him dead of unknown causes.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says that not only was Jacobs a positive influence in the work field but that everybody knew him for his kindness as well.

“Terry Jacobs was a fine human being," Mosley said. "He was a great police officer as well, but he was a fine human being.”

It was helping and mentoring people while ensuring the safety of the youth that Jacobs loved most.

“That’s actually something he really enjoyed," Yeary said. "A lot of people don’t enjoy doing something like that, Terry liked helping people, especially children.”

Aside from his caring nature, Jacobs was a well-respected veteran with the Harlan City Police. Yeary says that his wealth of knowledge, along with his instincts, are irreplaceable.

“Terry has had over 20 years of experience here with the city of Harlan," Yeary said. "And that’s the kind of experience you just can’t pass on to new officers coming in. So, it’s going to be a giant void in our department.”

