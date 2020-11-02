Frigid start to the first week of November

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Today and Tonight

The Freeze Warning continues for most of our area through mid-morning and temperatures will struggle to climb, even with full-on sunshine. After starting the day in the mid to upper 20s, we will do well to get into the upper 40s. If you get to 50, count yourself lucky.

Tonight will be another cold evening under clear skies, but it should be a little warmer than Monday morning was. Lows will still drop to around freezing and frost is likely once again.

Extended Forecast

The weather is pretty much perfect for Election Day Tuesday, so there is no reason, weather-wise, not to get out and vote if you haven’t already. It will even be somewhat warmer, unless you go first thing in the morning when the polls open. Highs will top out in the upper 50s for most areas. We’ll drop into the upper 30s tomorrow night.

The rest of the week looks like a similar dry and sunny pattern. We could see a few more clouds on Thursday, but nothing major. Highs will gradually climb throughout the next several days, topping out in the 70s by Friday.

