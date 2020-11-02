Advertisement

Frigid start to the first week of November

WYMT Frost
WYMT Frost(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new work and school week will be a cold one, so be ready to bundle up and stay that way all day.

Today and Tonight

The Freeze Warning continues for most of our area through mid-morning and temperatures will struggle to climb, even with full-on sunshine. After starting the day in the mid to upper 20s, we will do well to get into the upper 40s. If you get to 50, count yourself lucky.

Tonight will be another cold evening under clear skies, but it should be a little warmer than Monday morning was. Lows will still drop to around freezing and frost is likely once again.

Extended Forecast

The weather is pretty much perfect for Election Day Tuesday, so there is no reason, weather-wise, not to get out and vote if you haven’t already. It will even be somewhat warmer, unless you go first thing in the morning when the polls open. Highs will top out in the upper 50s for most areas. We’ll drop into the upper 30s tomorrow night.

The rest of the week looks like a similar dry and sunny pattern. We could see a few more clouds on Thursday, but nothing major. Highs will gradually climb throughout the next several days, topping out in the 70s by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Freeze Warning tonight, warm-up ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
It will be cold through Monday, but then we really warm up.

Forecast

Spooky Forecast: Nice and slightly warmer

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
The forecast will be perfect for any zombies, werewolves, or Trick-or-Treating children to walk among us tonight.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel 5:30 Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Frost Advisory tonight, nice Halloween ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The chilly temperatures continue tonight, but we look to warm back up just in time for Halloween!

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler end to October

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:05 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Most of Friday will be pretty dreary, but the clouds are on the way out and the chill is on the way in this weekend.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Zeta remnants move out, cooling off Friday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Showers continue as Zeta moves out of our region throughout the overnight hours.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four