Floyd County Clerk extends early voting hours before Election Day

By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Floyd County, the county clerk extended voting hours to vote.

Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh says the courthouse is open until 8 p.m. So far, more than 11,000 people in Floyd County have voted.

Voter Caitlin Slone says she tries to vote every year, but sometimes her job in healthcare keeps her from the polls.

“The extending voting hours are helping people come out and vote like nurses and doctors and stuff that work 12 hour shifts when the usual voting times they didn’t have the opportunity to come in and now they have the opportunity to," said Slone.

There will be more than 18 locations to vote in Floyd County on Tuesday. You can find those at govoteky.com

