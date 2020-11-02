Advertisement

Fla. family’s property tagged with racial slurs for 6th time

By WPTV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) - A Jupiter Farms family with four children was sound asleep inside their home at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, when the vandalism happened.

“There’s no question it is because of the color of their skin, period,” said Kristy Ferrer, a good friend of the family.

The Kennedy family shared a security video showing a person walking onto their property and spray-painting racial slurs.

Ferrer said she was shocked at how the perpetrator took his time, “spray-painted their barn in red letters - spray painted all along the side of their fence just really nasty hateful things. They completely defaced a Black Lives Matter sign.”

The Kennedys said it’s happened before. Too upset to talk on camera, the family said they have reported every incident to law enforcement, but no one has been caught.

“What is happening to this family is just wrong,” Ferrer said. “If you are a human being and you value life for any other human being, we just ask that you speak up. This family is being terrorized.”

A few months ago, Ferrer’s daughter organized a protest to inform the community that this is happening in their backyard.

Melody Rodriguez joined in for support. “I think its incredibly important for white people to stand up and stand with them that we are not going to tolerate this behavior from our fellow citizens,” she said.

Ferrer said several people including neighbors helped repaint the barn and fence. “I’m just afraid of how bold they are going to get next,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up a little bit

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and dry weather continues heading into the next several days!

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

News

Man arrested in Barbourville for unlawful Imprisonment

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Man arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment in Knox County

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

Latest News

News

UPS Customer Center in Harlan County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following its closure in 2016, the site re-opening creates 20 new jobs in the area with an additional 40 on the way.

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

News

Local detention center sees nearly 80 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As of Monday morning 67 inmates and 13 employees have tested positive at the Clay County Detention Center.

National

Metal asteroid could be worth $10 quintillion

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Scientists estimate the asteroid’s value at $10 quintillion or more than the combined economies of Earth.

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.