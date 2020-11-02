Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park to move inside downtown museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The memorial to Breonna Taylor set up within the center of Jefferson Square Park is planning to be moved from its current location outdoors into a new permanent home.

During the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression meeting at Jefferson Square Park Sunday morning, the group announced that the current memorial will be moved to the Roots 101 African American Museum on West Main Street.

The memorial has been the centerpiece for the park, as protesters continue to gather at the location since the beginning of protests in May.

Shameka Parrish-Wright, co-chair with the Kentucky Alliance, said a program was launched in order to bring pieces of the memorial indoors as colder weather approaches.

Upon speaking with Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, a plan was made to move the monument to the Roots 101 African American Museum.

“We will have a symbolic march from this park where we will take pieces of this memorial, all of us, all of the people of the park, and march it to Roots 101 and have it rebuilt there, and that will be the permanent home,” Wright said during the meeting Sunday. “Breonna will be able to rest with her ancestors, with our ancestors.”

Wright announced that support within the Jefferson Square Park would continue forward in the upcoming months even as the memorial was moved to its new location.

Wright later posted on Facebook that the pieces will be moved on Saturday, November 7 at 4 p.m.

