Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the weather gets colder, a Lexington activist is giving away free coats for those who need them.

This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

The drive started small, collecting used coats. This year, Carama received a $5,000 grant from Walmart.

Brand new coats are going to homes in both Central and Eastern Kentucky.

“Obviously with the pandemic this year, a lot of families are hurting, a lot of school resources are depleted so we’re trying to fill in the gaps the best that we can," Carama said.

People can request a coat by emailing believinginforever@gmail.com.

Submissions can be anonymous or people can share their story. Carama said he expects to deliver the coats by the second week of December.

