Amy McGrath holds election eve rally in Lexington

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is in Lexington Monday afternoon.

She’ll be holding an event at Windy Corner Market in the 4000 block of Bryan Station Rd.

In the past few days, McGrath has been energizing supporters and trying to win others by focusing on key parts of her campaign. She’s been discussing plans to help pass coronavirus relief aid, get prescription drug prices down, and create a public option for healthcare.

She’s expressed support for renewable energy when it comes to coal and the creation of a national database for police officers when it comes to racial justice.

McGrath has been highly critical of her opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he has failed to pass another stimulus bill. She says Kentucky deserves better and it’s time for a change.

“I’m just an everyday Kentuckian like everybody else. I’m not a millionaire, I’m not somebody who has been in politics her whole life. I’m not bought off by anybody, nobody tells me what to do. I’m just a mom, a marine and somebody who loves her country and knows we have got to move forward,” McGrath said. "I think a lot of people, and there are a ton of attack ads out there because Senator McConnell has a ton of dark money, money that is not transparent money that can lie about people. I’m not radical, I’m somebody who is common sense, I want to make sure everyone has affordable, accessible healthcare and do it in a common-sense way.

McGrath will be on the campaign trail Tuesday as well, making her final plea to voters, starting at 9 a.m. going all the way until polls close at 6.

