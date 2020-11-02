$5.5 million in POWER grants for Eastern Kentucky

WASHINGTON, DC (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers announce the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) grant s for more than $5.5 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER). The $5.5 million will fund six projects in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

The grants will expand access to opioid recovery programs, improving STEM education resources while building a new neonatal intensive care unit.

“The scourge of substance abuse remains one of the biggest challenges facing Kentucky’s Appalachian communities, even in the midst of the pandemic. With my friend Congressman Hal Rogers, I was proud to keep national focus on this crisis and help invest nearly $5.5 million to continue combating addiction in this region," said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “The POWER grants focus on two areas of the crisis where I’ve sponsored legislation: protecting babies born into addiction and recognizing the connection among employment, housing, and long-term recovery. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly drawing outsized attention to Kentucky and helping families access the federal resources to succeed.”

“Our best days are ahead of us in southern and eastern Kentucky, thanks to the comprehensive work represented by these grant awards. It is clear that individuals in every corner of Kentucky’s Appalachian region are taking steps to make our communities healthier, our workforce stronger, and our future brighter,” said Congressman Rogers. “Senator McConnell and I have rescued the Appalachian Regional Commission year after year to ensure that our communities in Rural America have access to the resources and opportunities that we desperately need. We applaud the ARC’s focus on these important investments in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”

Opioid overdoses death rate has increased by 30% during the first eight months of the pandemic. Three POWER grant awards will create necessary opportunities for recovery programs during this time.

POWER grants were awarded to Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, Kentucky Dataseam Initiative Inc, Foothills Academy, Saint Joseph London Foundation Inc and EKY Heritage Foundation.

If you are interested in more information about the ARC POWER grant program, visit www.arc.gov

