Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 168,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 182,392.

VDH reports there have been 3,399 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 12,495 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 152 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 314 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 276 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 155 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 579 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (43 new cases)

Norton – 52 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 527 cases / 44 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 461cases / 31 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 655 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (10 new cases)

Tazewell County – 557 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 1,078 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (23 new cases)

Wise County – 712 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Sunday, VDH reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and five new hospitalizations.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

