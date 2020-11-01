Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 168,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 182,392.

VDH reports there have been 3,399 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 12,495 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 152 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 314 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 276 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 155 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 579 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (43 new cases)

Norton – 52 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 527 cases / 44 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 461cases / 31 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 655 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (10 new cases)

Tazewell County – 557 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 1,078 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (23 new cases)

Wise County – 712 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Sunday, VDH reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and five new hospitalizations.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Pennington Gap man dies in motorcycle crash near Wise, Lee County line; investigation ongoing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash near the Lee-Wise County line that was reported shortly after midnight.

News

Appalachian Autobahn opens, brings money and tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Porsche Club of America opened the trail with Backroads of Appalachia, brining money and Christmas toys to the community.

State

One man injured in Pikeville shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Officers say one man was injured after an officer-involved shooting.

News

WATCH | Cynthiana restaurant faces criticism for enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Cynthiana restaurant is facing harsh criticism online after the owner says employees enforced the mask mandate.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

Updated: 18 hours ago
Voters lined up outside the Lexington Senior Center at 9 o’clock when the polls opened, all for the chance to cast their ballot.

News

3 Mile Creek Farms providing safe Halloween fun for kids

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Farm ownership and local businesses partnered to bring Halloween fun to kids of all ages.

News

Knott County providing safe trick-or-treat alternative for kids

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Knott County officials say the idea gave area kids a safe way to enjoy Halloween.

News

Suddenlink working to correct signal issues

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
We received several calls and emails about the problem.

State

Gov. Beshear announces second-highest number of COVID-19 cases Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
84 inmates and four staff at a minimum security prison in Bell County have tested positive for COVID-19.