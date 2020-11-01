Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The veteran community historically has a high turnout for elections across the country, but there is always that small percent of veterans whose ballots go unmarked which translates to a large number of missed votes.

“One percent of 21 million veterans, that’s 210,000 votes‚” CEO and Founder of Veteran’s Club Jeremy Harrell said. “That could easily be the difference between who wins an election.”

And, that sets the stage for how much focus is put on veteran issues at the local, state, and federal levels.

“If there is an opportunity for pay raises, we need to look at which candidate voted for that or which candidate was a part of that, or increased healthcare, or focuses on suicide, or focuses on families of veterans, and that’s the one we need to choose,” Harrell said. “With that being said, when you sit out of a vote and you don’t let your voice be heard in that way, then that’s just one less of an opportunity to create the difference that we search for.”

There’s been one excuse Harrell said he’s heard a lot this year.

“There are a lot of veterans who are like, ‘Jeremy I feel like I’m choosing one of the lesser evils, I don’t like the way any of the candidates represent us or the American people in general’.”

To that, Harrell said it’s not about the individual, it’s about defending the democracy and supporting those still serving in a different way.

“We don’t leave our brothers and sisters in uniform on the battlefield,” Harrell said. “And we don’t need to leave them at the ballot either.”

Monday is the final day for early in-person voting. With decreased polling sites this year, to find a polling location near you, click here.

