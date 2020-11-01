Advertisement

Pennington Gap man dies in motorcycle crash near Wise, Lee County line; investigation ongoing

(MGN Image)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Route 58A at the Wise County and Lee County line that killed a man from Pennington Gap, officials said.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, a 2015 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58A when it slid off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail, police said. State police said they were notified of the crash shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Robert A. Phillips II, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

