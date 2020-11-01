One man injured in Pikeville shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday morning the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call with details about a man who had an active arrest warrant.

Officers then located and stopped a car that looked the same as the mans'.

A trooper determined that it was indeed 29-year-old Austin Fields who the warrant was out for.

Fields fled, leading the police in a car chase onto KY 881 in the Varney community.

The chase continued until it hit a dirt road that Fields could no longer drive on.

Fields then got out of his car and began shooting at the officers.

Officers returned fire, injuring Fields.

Fields was then flown to Pikeville Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.