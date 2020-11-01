Kentucky stays outside AP top 25 after loss to fifth-ranked Georgia

(CBS/WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats were once again barred out of the AP Top 25 this week following a 14-3 loss to fifth-ranked Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Alabama and Clemson once again appear to be on a collision course for the College Football Playoff, and perhaps another national championship.

Though Clemson remains the No. 1 team -- as it has all season -- Alabama is now just two points behind overall with 29 first-place votes (1513 points) while Clemson has 33 (1515 points).

Oklahoma State’s loss to Texas allowed undefeated Brigham Young and Cincinnati to jump into the top 10.

North Carolina, Penn State, and Kansas State all fell out of the rankings this week after losses. Texas, Auburn, and Liberty all entered the top 25 this week. The Flames enter the Top 25 for the first time since officially joining the ranks of the FBS in 2019.

Here’s how the latest AP Top 25 poll looks:

1. Clemson Tigers (7-0, ACC)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, SEC)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0, Big Ten)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0, ACC)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1, SEC)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, AAC)

7. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, SEC)

8. Florida Gators (3-1, SEC)

9. BYU Cougars (7-0, Independent)

10. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, Big Ten)

11. Miami Hurricanes (5-1, ACC)

12. Oregon Ducks (0-0, PAC-12)

13. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, Big Ten)

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-1, Big 12)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, Sun Belt)

16. Marshall Thundering Herd (5-0, Conference USA)

17. Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, Big 12)

18. SMU Mustangs (6-1, AAC)

19. Oklahoma Sooners (4-2, Big 12)

20. USC Trojans (0-0, PAC-12)

21. Boise State Broncos (2-0, Mountain West)

22. Texas Longhorns (4-2, Big 12)

23. Michigan Wolverines (1-1, Big Ten)

24. Auburn Tigers (4-2, SEC)

25. Liberty Flames (6-0, Independent)

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3.

