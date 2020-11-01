Gov. Beshear: Highest single week of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Sunday.

The Governor says this is the worst week for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

The positivity rate will be reported on Monday.

At least 108,642 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now 1,489.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted that indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace."

Dr. Stack noted several counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone this past week, around the same time flu cases began being reported.

Though the flu can happen at any time during the year, it is more active in fall and winter.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses. Avoid gatherings," Dr. Stack said. "If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”

You can find county-by-county COVID-19 cases here.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.