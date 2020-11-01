Freeze Warning tonight, warm-up ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a Freeze Warning in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those clear skies and dry conditions that we have been seeing all day! I am sure you have already witnessed the breezy conditions today, and those are going to stick around. Winds will be blowing out of the west-northwest around 5-15 MPH with gusts getting up to 25 MPH. Temperatures will continue to cool down as well.

Make sure to take the heavy blankets and fuzzy socks with you to bed tonight because temperatures will drop below freezing with most of our area getting into the upper 20s! A freeze warning will go into effect at 9 p.m for our Southern and Eastern Kentucky counties. Campbell and Claiborne County, Tennessee, and Wise County, VA will join in on the Freeze warning at 1 a.m. Monday.

11.01 Freeze Warning (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

Monday morning we will wake up below freezing. The Freeze Warnings expire by 9-10 a.m. We will be dry with mostly sunny skies allowing us to warm up some, but not a whole lot. We will remain chilly all day with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s, and lows dropping into the low to mid-30s.

By Tuesday we have our warmer weather back. Highs leap into the upper 50s and lows only drop into the low 40s. Dry and sunny conditions continue, as well.

The only real change we see the entire rest of the week is our temperatures. We will warm up into the mid-60s by Wednesday and the upper 60s by Thursday. We look to continue the dry and sunny conditions all the way up to the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine this week!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.