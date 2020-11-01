Advertisement

Eastern Kentuckians participate in a President Trump caravan

President Trump Caravan
President Trump Caravan(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool and Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The general election is just two days away. Some Eastern Kentuckians are showing support to President Trump by riding through parts of Perry and Knott Counties in a caravan.

On Sunday, a couple of hundred supporters participated in a citizens campaign to show their support for President Trump.

“We just all wanted to come out and show our support for President Trump. We feel this election is a very crucial turning point for our country, and we decided to show our support by riding through Perry County, and Hazard, and on to Knott County,” said organizer Robbin Campbell.

The caravan met at the Black Gold Shopping Center where they traveled towards Whitesburg on Highway 15 before turning off to go through Airport Gardens and then up through Knott County.

