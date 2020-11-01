Appalachian Autobahn opens, brings money and tourism to Eastern Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Backroads of Appalachia announced the opening of the Appalachian Autobahn Saturday. The route uses part of Highway 160 and is intended to attract car clubs and drivers to travel to the region.

“People, ‘Why would you name something like that?’” said Director of Backroads of Appalachia, Erik Hubbard. “We have the roads these Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes, Subaru’s, whatever, wanna come and play on. They ain’t gonna come here and wreak havoc. They are going to be controlled and they’re going to do it safely.”

Saturday, the Wilderness Trail Region Porsche Club of America traveled to Cumberland for the road.

“The Porsche Club of America is the largest single car club in North America. We are 130,000 members all over the US and Canada,” Leo Nascimento, Events Organizer for Porsche Club of America

The club brought more than 30 Porsches and one Ferrari to enjoy the windy roads and beautiful scenery.

“It’s literally curved after curve and you just want more of it. Get to the top of the hill and you want to turn around and do it right back again,” said Matthew Leach.

The club didn’t just come to have fun, but also boost the economy by eating and shopping local, something Erik Hubbard says is the point.

“Not only as a business owner but somebody that lives here. It’s really good to see people come here and see the beauty of our area,” said Wes and Madison Bailey, with Bailey’s Hoagie Shop.

While in the area, the club also brought Christmas toys to donate to the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund.

“It is amazing how so many come together for an event that helps people. So many will be blessed this Christmas season,” said Jeff Sim with the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund.

Backroads of Appalachia has a welcome center in Lynch. You can also get more information on their Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.