WATCH: Top teams battle on Halloween weekend

Belfry Johnson Central football
Belfry Johnson Central football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We had several battles in the Mountains on Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights from those games.

Johnson Central 35, Belfry 14

Lexington Christian 35, Pikeville 13

Pike Central 54, Breathitt County 34

Corbin 48, Somerset 21

Letcher Central 18, Paintsville 7

Pulaski County 42, Tates Creek 19

Middlesboro 14, Martin County 12

Russell Count 35, Perry Central 14

