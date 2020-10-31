WATCH: Top teams battle on Halloween weekend
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We had several battles in the Mountains on Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights from those games.
Johnson Central 35, Belfry 14
Lexington Christian 35, Pikeville 13
Pike Central 54, Breathitt County 34
Corbin 48, Somerset 21
Letcher Central 18, Paintsville 7
Pulaski County 42, Tates Creek 19
Middlesboro 14, Martin County 12
Russell Count 35, Perry Central 14
