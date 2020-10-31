Advertisement

Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

There are only two days of early voting left before Election Day.
There are only two days of early voting left before Election Day.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the 2020 election season draws to a close, voters in Fayette County returned to the polls for what is the second to last day for early in-person voting.

Voters lined up outside the Lexington Senior Center at 9 o’clock when the polls opened, all for the chance to cast their ballot.

“It was pretty seamless,” said Derek Stewart. Stewart arrived with his wife and child to vote. “They did a great job at filing us through and they got us out pretty quick, so it was nice.”

Stewart says that being able to vote before the 6 AM to 6 PM window on November 3rd really helped relieve some stress for him and his wife.

“It’s kind of difficult to get to the voting polls during the week and during the regular hours that we both work. We have those typical 8-5 hours so we’re usually rushing to get to the polls afterward,” said Stewart.

While that was not the main purpose behind early in-person voting when it was first announced, officials have used the convenience factor as a way to push for more people to utilize the new system.

Secretary of State Michael Adams came to Fayette County on Friday to do just that.

“If there’s anyone place in the state where people need to go ahead and vote now instead of waiting it’s Fayette because what you see is what you got,” said Adams.

What he means is that Fayette County won’t be adding any voting precincts on Election Day. That means anyone who has not voted so far will still have to go out to one of the 8 precincts to vote.

That could mean long lines. In fact, that’s what poll workers at the senior center are expecting.

They say that over the course of in-person voting they’ve noticed that people line up in the morning but around midday, the voters drop off. All in all they were hoping they would see more people take advantage of the early voting system.

Fayette County is seeing about 2,500 voters on average come out to the polling locations a day.

Stewart says that he thinks early voting is a game-changer, especially the weekend voting.

“I think it would be a lot easier especially with just the voting on weekends and being able to have that option to vote on the weekends,” Stewart said. “It makes it a lot more convenient to be able to come out on a Saturday when neither my wife or I are working so it makes it much more convenient.”

He hopes that this will stay in place for future elections.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Sentencing set for West Virginia nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
scheduled Reta Mays’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Clarksburg

Regional

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

Regional

Johnson Co. Health Dept.: Several COVID-19 cases linked to assisted living community in Paintsville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Johnson County, like much of Kentucky, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. One such outbreak occurred in an assisted living community in Paintsville.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
In the WYMT viewing area, 73 new cases were reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 16 hours ago
Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

State

WATCH | Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Kentucky State Police training presentation is drawing heavy criticism because of its content.

State

Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As the nation grapples with systemic racism and distrust of law enforcement grows, transparency and community-centric training practices are as important as ever. Training should be focused on de-escalation and conflict resolution, not use of force.

News

One dead after fatal crash in Pike County Friday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Virgie community of Pike County Friday leaving one dead.

News

Four arrested in Louisa in connection with a theft investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The four Flint, Michigan residents were arrested in Louisa on Friday.

News

Funding announced to expand PMC cancer center

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
During the 2020 SOAR Summit, state leaders announced more than $4 million in funding for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.