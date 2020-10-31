Advertisement

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to TPD, the event will be held from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center, 415 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell Tenn.

“This will be a multi organization trunk or treat that includes the Claiborne County Sheriffs Office, Tazewell Police Department and other organizations,” said TPD in a Facebook post.

