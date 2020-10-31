Advertisement

Suddenlink working to correct signal issues

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
(WYMT) - Suddenlink cable subscribers are reporting issues in some areas.

We received several calls and emails about the problem.

WYMT’s signal is working correctly.

We contacted Suddenlink. A spokesperson tells us they are working to correct the issues. If you are experiencing problems, we recommend you contact the cable company.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

