Suddenlink working to correct signal issues
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Suddenlink cable subscribers are reporting issues in some areas.
We received several calls and emails about the problem.
WYMT’s signal is working correctly.
We contacted Suddenlink. A spokesperson tells us they are working to correct the issues. If you are experiencing problems, we recommend you contact the cable company.
