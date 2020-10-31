Advertisement

Spooky Forecast: Nice and slightly warmer

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(CANVA/WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will be perfect for any zombies, werewolves, or Trick-or-Treating children to walk among us tonight.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those clear skies and dry conditions that we have been seeing all day! Temperatures look nice and will linger somewhere between those lower 60s to mid-50s.

Tonight temperatures don’t get quite as cold as last night, but they will still be pretty chilly. Make sure to take a light jacket with you if you are going to be outside. By Trick-or-Treating hour temperatures could get into the lower 50s, and overnight they could possibly fall into the upper to mid-40s. Although we will remain dry for the night, clouds will increase in the sky as we are expecting rain chances by Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast

Sunday morning a few of us will be waking up to some light showers as a cold front approaches the region. Not all of us will see these as they are very spaced out. Regardless, skies will be cloudy and slightly gloomy. It will be a perfect morning to sleep in and recover from all the Halloween candy the night before. By the afternoon, rain chances increase; however, they stay more towards the eastern counties, so those of you closer to the I-75 line should stay more on the drier side. Scattered showers continue on the eastern border for a few hours and then head out. We will see our highs for the day in the morning and then temperatures continue to fall throughout the day as the cold front moves through. As the front passes we could also see some breezy conditions as winds could gust up to 30 MPH at times. We will get below freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s!

Hopefully, you went to bed under multiple blankets Sunday night, because you will wake up Monday under a Freeze Watch. This will go until 10 a.m. Monday morning. Luckily we will warm up quickly as full sunshine is out all day long. Highs will rise into the upper 40s and lows fall into the low to mid-30s.

We will be on a much-needed dry stretch heading into the rest of the week. Highs will get back into the 50s Tuesday and back into the 60s by Wednesday. We have lots of sunshine in-store next week!

