One dead after fatal crash in Pike County Friday

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Virgie community of Pike County Friday leaving one dead.

Police say the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say 69-year-old Loretta Kiser, of Pikeville, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus in the northbound lanes of US 23 when she attempted to turn onto Caney Driver. While crossing the southbound lanes, Kiser’s car was struck by 49-year-old David Collins, of Johnson City, Tennessee, who was driving a 2014 Freightliner.

Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.