Knott County providing safe trick-or-treat alternative for kids

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knott County found a safe way to provide some trick-or-treating fun for area kids on Saturday.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson and others put together a chute in which kids could receive a stash of candy by placing their baskets at the opening.

“It warms my heart really to see the kids be able to have fun and stay safe because there’s a lot of things that they can’t do right now," Dobson said. “They’re locked down, they’re not being able to go to school, see their friends, and it, no doubt, a lot of them are depressed with just not being able to get out and go.”

Dobson says that being able to give kids a brief sense of normalcy was the goal that he had in mind.

“We feel like this will be a fun, exciting time for them and we’re happy that we can do that to put a smile on the kids' faces,” Dobson added.

