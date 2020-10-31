Kentucky falls at home to No. 5 Georgia

LEXINTGON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s woes continued against Georgia, as the fifth-ranked Bulldogs earned their 11th straight win over the Cats, 14-3. The Wildcats drop back-to-back games for the second time this season.

In his first career start, Joey Gatewood struggled against one of the top defenses in the country. Gatewood was 15/25 with 91 yards. He also ran for 23 yards on 16 carries, but fumbled in Kentucky’s first drive of the second half as the Wildcats had just moved into Georgia territory. Overall, Kentucky totaled 229 yards of offense.

Georgia hit Kentucky in the mouth to start the game. After a six-play drive that resulted in a punt for Kentucky, the Bulldogs took it 86 yards in 12 plays, all of which were runs. Stetson Bennett capped the drive with a score from two-yards out on first and goal.

The Wildcats got their first points on a Matt Ruffolo field goal from 34 yards out. The field goal capped off a 19-play, 77 yard drive that took up 10:28.

Kentucky added two interceptions on the day, the first from Phil Hoskins at the end of the first half. Hoskins tipped the ball up and then finished the play with the pick.

The pick allowed Kentucky to go into the half trailing 7-3. Georgia would respond with a seven-play, 75 yard drive to start the second half, capped off by a 22-yard Zamir White run.

After that, Kentucky’s defense continued to keep them in the game. Kelvin Joseph came up with his third interception of the season with 5:17 left in the third quarter. However, the Wildcats couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

With the two interceptions, Kentucky now leads the nation in interceptions with

Chris Rodriguez was one of the lone positives for the Cats. The Georgia native ran for 108 yards on 20 carries. It’s his fourth 100+ yard game in the past nine outings.

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 2-4 on the season. They have a bye week coming up before they hit the road to take on Vanderbilt on November 14 at Kroger Field.

